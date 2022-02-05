Goa Elections: Congress Promises To Roll Out NYAY Scheme; Poor Guaranteed ₹6000 Per Month

In a big development on Friday, Rahul Gandhi promised that Congress will launch the NYAY scheme for the poor if it wins the upcoming Goa elections. Addressing a virtual rally in Goa CM Pramod Sawant's Sanquelim constituency, Gandhi announced that Rs.6000 will be transferred to the bank account of every poor family in the state. Taking to Twitter later, the Wayanad MP described it as a "surgical strike" against poverty and a much-needed scheme for those left behind due to "BJP favouring the richest few".

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarked, "We are taking a historic decision in Goa. I was in Chhattisgarh a few days ago. We have started it there also. We will implement a new scheme in Goa. I said that there won't be two Indias. We are bringing the NYAY scheme for poor Goans. NYAY implies that Rs.6000 per month which amounts to Rs.72,000 per year will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the poorest Goans."

"We don't want anyone in this state to go hungry at night. We don't want anyone to be scared that I won't be able to send my children to school and college. We want to make one India and one Goa. We will take everyone along. Our focus will be on employment. The Congress party knows how to generate jobs and will do it again," he added.

We're taking a historic decision in Goa. We will implement in Goa, for Goa's poor NYAY scheme, every month Rs 6000, 72,000/year direct benefit transfer.



What is the NYAY scheme?

Aimed at eliminating abject poverty in India by 2030, NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) was a key poll promise of Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. It maintained that the size of India's GDP allows the Centre to undertake a cash transfer to the poorest sections of people without affecting fiscal prudence. Under the aegis of this scheme, 5 crore poor families in the country would be guaranteed a direct cash transfer of Rs.6000 per month.

Moreover, the Sonia Gandhi-led party assured that the money will be transferred to the bank account of a woman in the eligible family as far as possible. It also assured that an independent panel of eminent economists, social scientists and statisticians shall be appointed to oversee the design, testing, rollout and implementation of the programme. However, the scheme failed to gain traction among the people as Congress could win only 52 seats in the General Election.

Goa elections

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1722. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all and roadshows have been banned until February 11 while physical rallies can be conducted with restricted attendees. Moreover, the polling time has been increased by 1 hour. Even as BJP is seeking re-election, Congress, AAP and TMC have emerged as key contenders.