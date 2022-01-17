Goa Elections: Congress Rules Out Alliance With TMC, Confident Of Forming Stable Govt

With less than a month remaining in the assembly polls, AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday stated that Congress is the only alternative to form a stable government in Goa. Claiming Trinamool Congress' approach and objective poor, Rao stated that people of Goa are going to reject the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC party. He also cleared the air that there will be no alliance between Congress and TMC in the poll-bound state. Goa elections will be conducted on February 14 in a single phase.

'Congress only alternative for a stable govt in Goa': Dinesh Gundu Rao

"Congress is the only alternative to form a stable government in Goa. TMC's approach in Goa is very poor and their objective is wrong. People of Goa are going to reject TMC in the election. We are not forming any alliance with them", Dinesh Gundu Rao told ANI.

Congress is the only alternative to form a stable government in Goa. TMC's approach in Goa is very poor and their objective is wrong. People of Goa are going to reject TMC in the election. We are not forming any alliance with them: Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC Goa in-charge pic.twitter.com/Et631PUocs — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

Congress promises to celebrate 'Opinion Poll Day' in state if voted to power

Ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, state Congress leader Michael Lobo on Sunday announced that if voted to power, the grand old party will celebrate the historic ‘Opinion Poll Day’ across the state. Speaking on the occasion, Michael Lobo asserted that Congress will make sure to pay enough tribute to the people who fought to protect the identity of Goa, and they will make the celebration of the Opinion poll day possible. "We will make it happen once we come to power," Lobo said.

The ‘Opinion poll day’ was celebrated by the Congress leaders in the state today, January 16 at their Panaji office. The day commemorates the dissent of the people of the state against the merging of Goa with Maharashtra in 1967. Goa was a part of the Union Territory of Daman & Diu till 1987 and later carved out to form a separate state.

2022 Goa Elections

On January 8, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the much-awaited Goa Assembly Election 2022. The elections will be conducted in only one phase, which will fall on February 14. Counting of votes will be held on March 10. Notably, while the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as the Trinamool Congress.

Date of Notification - 21 February

Last Date of Making Nomination - 28 February

Completion of Scrutiny of Nomination - 29 February

Withdrawal of Candidature- 31 January

Date of Polling - 14 February

Result date- 10 March

Image: ANI