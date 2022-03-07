Goa Elections: Congress Says Open To Post-poll Alliance With AAP, TMC And MGP

As the months-long political drama surrounding Assembly elections in five states - Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Upptar Pradesh - finally heads towards an end with UP voting in its last phase today, March 7, the Congress' Goa unit has said that it is open to post-poll alliances with all parties except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coastal state. Election results for all five states will be declared on March 10. Goans had voted to elect members of the 40-member state Legislative Assembly on February 14.

Speaking to ANI, All India Congress Committee's Goa desk head Dinesh Gundu Rao said that if the Congress fails to reach the magic number (21), then the party is open to getting support from parties like Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), which is contesting for the first time in Goa, and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

Rao said after the final result is out, the Congress will waste no time in electing its leader. "If Congress gets a majority, we will stake claim to form a government the same day", he said.

Pre-poll alliance in Goa Elections 2022

Touted as a battle between BJP, the Congress-Goa Forward Party alliance, the MGP-TMC tie-up and AAP, the voting for the Goa election took place in a single phase on February 14. There were 301 candidates in the fray for the 40 constituencies going to the polls.

Before the election began the Congress party had joined hands with Goa Forward Party. The new competitor in Goa, TMC decided to tie up with the oldest Goan party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The Nationalist Congress Party and ShivSena fought the Goa polls together.

Goa elections 2017

In the previous legislative polls in Goa, no party was able to reach the majority mark. Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats but failed to stitch an alliance with any of the smaller parties to form the government.

The BJP, with 13 seats in hand, with the support of Goa Forward Party, MGP and independents formed the Goa government. Over the last five years, a number of Congress MLAs have decided to leave the party, leaving the grand-old party with just two seats in the Goa Assembly.