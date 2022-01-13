Goa Elections: Congress' State General Secretary Joins TMC, Hails Mamata Banerjee

In another boost for the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) seeking to make its mark in the upcoming Goa Assembly elections, former MLA and general secretary of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, Victor Gonsalves, joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Thursday.

In a statement, Gonsalves cited Congress' 'no future' as a reason for quitting the grand old party. Welcoming the former MLA into the TMC, the party's Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra said, "Shri Gonsalves would be a wonderful addition to the Trinamool family in Goa. We hope that together we will work to defeat the BJP in Goa." Party leader Sushmita Dev was also present at the event.

“I quit the Congress because there is no future for the party in Goa. I’ve joined the TMC because I believe that the only powerful leader who can defeat Narendra Modi is Mamata Banerjee. She single-handedly put a stop to BJP juggernaut in Bengal. The problem with Congress is that all those who work hard for the party are always sidelined. There is no place for devoted people in Congress," Victor Gonsalves said.

16 Congress leaders join hands with TMC ahead of Goa elections

In a major blow to the Indian National Congress party, several members, including former Congress state general secretary and chairperson of Mormugao Municipality, Saifullah Khan joined the Goa Trinamool Congress on Saturday, January 8. According to a Republic TV exclusive report, around 15 Goa Congress leaders along with Khan have ventured into Trinamool Congress in the presence of Lok Sabha MP and AITC Goa in charge, Mahua Moitra.

Prior to this, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik had resigned from her post and later joined the TMC in the presence of Moitra on January 6.

Goa election schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for Goa Legislative Assembly elections 2022. The polls to elect members to the 40-member House will be conducted in a single phase on February 14, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10. The date of notification has been set for February 21 while the last date to file nominations is February 28.