Goa Elections: Congress Unveils List Of 8 Candidates, Ex-CM Kamat To Contest From Margao

The Congress Party on Thursday announced candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa which is scheduled to take place early next year. According to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) press release, Digambar Vasant Kamat to contest from Margao Assembly seat. He was the chief minister from June 2007 to March 2012.

So far, eight candidates have been announced. The selection was done by the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress party. The other candidates include Sudhir Kanolkar, Tony Rodrigues, Yuri Alemao, Altone D'Costa among others

Goa Assembly elections 2022: Congress Candidates with constituencies

Sudhir Kanolkar- Mapusa assembly seat

Tony Rodrigues- Taleigao assembly seat

Rajesh Verenkar- Ponda assembly seat

Sankalp Amonkar- Marmugao assembly seat

Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco- Curtorim assembly seat

Digambar Kamat- Margao assembly seat

Yuri Alemao- Cuncolim assembly seat

Altone D'Costa- Quepem assembly seat

Goa Polls 2022: GFP announces alliance with Congress

As the assembly polls edge closer, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) forged an alliance with Congress. GFP President Vijay Sardesai also asserted that his party and the grand old party will defeat the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Goa. He, however, said that seat-sharing between the two parties has not been finalised yet.

Slamming Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Sardesai said, "The current CM has no experience and is corrupted. To save the culture and economy of Goa, so we have to be with Congress and defeat BJP."

Meanwhile, Congress is facing a spate of resignations since the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress in Goa. Last week, a group of Congress leaders from Porvorim tendered their resignation claiming that Congress was not serious about contesting assembly polls.

“The Congress party does not seem to be interested in contesting the upcoming Goa elections seriously. It is a non-starter due to the attitude of some of its leaders,” Gupesh Naik, a former Zilla panchayat member, had said. Moreno Rebelo, a senior leader from South Goa, also quit the grand old party.

In September, former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro also with several Congress leaders joined Trinamool Congress and said that Goans (people of Goa) are ready for change. He was later nominated to Rajya Sabha for West Bengal by Mamata Banerjee's party.

(Image: PTI/Facebook/Girish Chodankar)