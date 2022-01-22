Goa Elections: Exodus Grows In BJP As Ex-CM Parsekar Quits To Contest Independently

In a significant development, BJP leader and former Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar quit the saffron party on Saturday. Sources have informed Republic that Goa BJP in-charge and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met Parsekar yesterday to smoothen ruffled feathers, however, the latter was firm on his wish to contest elections from the Mandrem constituency. Given his decision to resign from the BJP, it is likely that Laxmikant Parsekar will contest the elections as an independent candidate now. An official statement from the leader is expected soon in a media address.

A three-time MLA from Mandrem, Parsekar was sworn in as the CM of Goa on November 8, 2014, after veteran leader Manohar Parrikar was inducted into the Union Cabinet. However, he suffered a shocking defeat in the 2017 Assembly polls losing to Congress' Dayanand Sopte by a margin of 7,119 votes. Subsequently, Sopte switched allegiance to BJP and was re-elected from Mandram.

As per sources, Parsekar who served as the head of BJP's manifesto committee for the Goa elections was miffed after the party decided to field Sopte from the Mandrem constituency in the 2022 elections.

Exodus from BJP grows ahead of Goa elections

In the last two days, two BJP MLAs- Isidore Fernandes and Deepak Pauskar have resigned from the party after being denied a ticket by the party. While Fernandes was the Deputy Speaker of the Goa Assembly, Pauskar was serving as the Minister for Public Works Department, Handicrafts Textile and Coir and Goa Gazetteer in the Pramod Sawant-led Ministry. In another jolt, Deputy CM Chandrakant Kavlekar's wife and Mahila Morcha Vice President Savitri Kavlekar resigned from the party. Apart from the forenamed MLAs, 5 other legislators- Wilfred D'Sa, Michael Lobo, Pravin Zantye, Alina Saldanha and Carlos Almeida have quit BJP in a months' time.

The polls to elect members to the 40-member House will be conducted in a single phase on February 14, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10. With less than a month to go for the elections, the Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll has predicted that the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Congress may end up emerging as the main opposition party in Goa.