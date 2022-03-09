Goa Elections: Fadnavis Bats For BJP-MGP 'natural Alliance,' Exudes Faith In Poll Victory

With less than 24 hours to go for counting of the votes in five states where assembly elections were held recently, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis exuded confidence in the saffron party winning the polls in Goa and added they will 'take several people along with' in the coastal state. Luring Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP), the oldest local party in Goa, the former Maharashtra CM emphasised that it will be ideologically appropriate for the saffron party to collaborate with MGP.

Fadnavis said, "BJP will form govt. We will take several people along with us despite the majority mark. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is an independent party. I think ideologically it's natural for MGP and BJP to come together."

Meanwhile, incumbent Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also exuded confidence over winning the assembly elections in the state and further vowed of forming the next government, while the opposition factions too are attempting to gain a major foothold in the coastal state.

Goa Exit polls

As per the P-MARQ exit poll, the ruling BJP and Congress-GFP alliance are projected to win 13-17 seats. On the other hand, AAP is likely to open its account in the state for the first time ever with the possibility of bagging 2-6 seats with a vote share of 15.5%. Meanwhile, TMC-MGP can garner a vote share of 10.1% and win 2-4 seats. Others which might include Independents or candidates put by parties such as NCP and Shiv Sena might get up to 4 seats. As neither BJP nor Congress is likely to breach the halfway mark in the Assembly, AAP, TMC and MGP are likely to emerge as the kingmakers for the formation of a government.

Goa elections were held in a single phase on February 14 and concluded with a voter turnout recorded at 79%. It is pertinent to mention here that during the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. But BJP formed the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under Parrikar's leadership.

