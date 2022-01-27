Goa Elections: GFP Quashes Report Of Break In Alliance With Congress, Slams Rival Parties

Taking an indirect dig at rival parties including Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), Goa Forward Party on Wednesday, January 26 said that the alliance with Congress will 'liberate Goa'. The statement from the party came after reports surfaced that GFP Chief Vijay Sardesai is likely to break away from the partnership with INC ahead of the Goa elections. Slamming the reports, GFP said 'some very jittery people in Goa or Bengal or Delhi spending sleepless nights'.

GFP quashes rumours of rift with Congress:

Meanwhile, Durgadas Kamat, GFP General Secretary termed the reports as 'fake news'.

GFP-Congress alliance for Goa elections

Earlier, on December 1, Congress had announced their alliance for the upcoming Goa Polls. In a tweet, Goa Forward Party claimed that the alliance with Congress is a 'death knell for the immoral and corrupt BJP'. In another statement, Forward Party President Vijay Sardesai had claimed that the alliance 'will re-liberate Goa from these elected autocracies'. The coastal state, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab go to the polls next month.

Congress candidates take 'pledge' ahead of Goa polls

Meanwhile, all Congress candidates in Goa had to take a "pledge" of loyalty towards the people of the state and the party after 15 out of 17 MLAs who were elected on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Goa polls jumped ship to other parties during the tenure of the BJP government. The candidates had also visited prominent places of religious importance- the Mahalaxmi Temple, the Bambolim Cross and the Hamza Shah Darga on January 23 to take the pledge.

Goa Election 2022

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1722. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour. Even as BJP is seeking re-election, Congress, AAP and TMC have emerged as key contenders.