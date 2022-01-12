Goa Elections: Goa Forward Party Announces First List Of Candidates From Fatorda, Mayem

Ahead of the Goa elections 2022, Goa Forward Party has released the first list of candidates. The first list includes the name of Vijai Sardesai who will be contesting from Fatorda seat and Santosh Kumar Sawant who has been named for Mayem. The party has an alliance with Congress for elections which are scheduled on February 14.

Goa Forward Party releases first list of candidates:

#Fatorda forward! #Mayem forward! Mohandas Lolienkar, General Secretary of the party, releases the first list of @Goaforwardparty candidates for the ensuing Goa General Assembly Elections 2022



1. Fatorda - Vijai Sardesai

2. Mayem - Santosh Kumar Sawant#ChalYaFuddem! — Goa Forward (@Goaforwardparty) January 10, 2022

Congress announces alliance with Goa Forward Party

On December 18, the official announcement was made with Forward Party President Vijay Sardesai's claim the alliance 'will re-liberate Goa from these elected autocracies'. In a tweet, Goa Forward Party had also added that the alliance with Congress is a 'death knell for the immoral and corrupt BJP'. The coastal state, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab go to the polls in February 2022.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Goa in December and made list of promises including 30% of the new government jobs for females if her party forms the government in the state. Addressing 'Priyadarshini'- a women's convention at Costa Ground in Goa on December 10, she contended that the BJP dispensation had a very myopic idea of its responsibilities towards women. On this occasion, she stressed the need to make women independent and highlighted the Congress roadmap for women empowerment.

Goa elections 2022: Date and timings of the poll

Goa elections will be conducted in only one phase, which will fall on February 14. Counting of votes will be held on March 10. Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra also announced strict COVID-19 protocols that are to be followed in the polls. Notably, while the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as the Trinamool Congress.