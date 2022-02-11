Goa Elections: JP Nadda Slams Opposition, Opines 'every Congress MLA Wants To Be CM'

As the Goa elections draw closer, Rajya Sabha member and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, Jagat Prakash Nadda, attacked the Congress, saying that during their term in power the grand old party failed to give the coastal state a stable government. Addressing a crowd in Marcel, Goa. JP Nadda lauded the BJP for providing stability to the Goa Legislative Assembly.

JP Nadda said that MLAs during Congress' era used to do parades in front of the Raj Bhavan and claimed that every MLA in the Congress party wants to become a Chief Minister but not serve the people. He added that, unlike the Congress, the BJP is united and will fight elections under incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"There was Congress government before 2012. They only made their MLAs do a parade in front of the Raj Bhawan every day and fought for the Chief Ministerial post. There was a new chief minister every other day. Goa saw 11 chief ministers in 10 years. This is Congress' record," the BJP leader said.

"Congress is contesting the election. Every MLA is trying to be a chief minister. Every MLA is trying to defeat the other. It is our party where everyone is taken along and there is no dispute between us. We are fighting under the leadership of Pramod Sawant," he added.

JP Nadda slams Mamata Banerjee's TMC over law and order in West Bengal

Targetting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nadda said that under the rule of Trinamool Congress, West Bengal has the highest rate of human trafficking and hate crimes against women.

"Some new parties are coming like TMC. The most number of human trafficking is taking place in West Bengal. The most number of crimes against women is also happening in Bengal. The party that has made such condition of Bengal would the people of Goa want to bring them here?", the BJP president said.

Targetting Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) JP Nadda averred, "The other party is Aam Aadmi Party that has left no stone unturned in spoiling Delhi. They are seeking votes here now. But it is only the BJP that has done development as well as given stability in the state and will continue to do so."

"You got delayed independence because of Congress and Jawaharlal Nehru. The leaders then did not have the willpower to make you independent. You fought gained independence through your struggle," he added.

Goa will go to vote to elect its government on February 14 and results will be declared on March 10.