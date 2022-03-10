Last Updated:

Goa Elections: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar Lead In Counting Of Postal Ballots

Two prominent BJP rebels – Laxmikant Parsekar and Utpal Parrikar – were leading against their rivals in the counting of postal ballots in Goa on Thursday, an official said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: PTI


Two prominent BJP rebels – Laxmikant Parsekar and Utpal Parrikar – were leading against their rivals in the counting of postal ballots in Goa on Thursday, an official said.

Former chief minister Parsekar contested the Assembly election, held on February 14, from Mandrem Assembly seat as an Independent candidate, while Utpal Parrikar, the son of former CM Manohar Parrikar, contested from Panaji seat against BJP candidate Atanasio Monserratte.

In the counting of postal ballots before the opening of EVMs, both Parrikar and Parsekar were ahead of their rivals, the official said. The counting is underway since 8 am at a centre each in Panaji and Margao.

READ | Goa Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Cong's Digambar Kamat takes lead in Margao

Parsekar on Wednesday said he was confident of winning the election, but refused to say anything about whether he would support the BJP.

He contested the election as an independent after the BJP denied him ticket and fielded sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte instead from Mandrem. 

READ | Manipur Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP leads on 25 seats, Cong on 14, NPP on 11
READ | Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP leading on 40 seats; CM Dhami trails
READ | UP Election Results 2022 Live Updates: BJP takes early lead in 185 seats; SP leading on 85
READ | Punjab Election Results 2022 Live Updates: AAP ahead in 71 seats; Cong & SAD neck-to-neck

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT