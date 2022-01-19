Goa Elections: Meet Amit Palekar, Lawyer-turned-politician Who Is AAP's CM Face

In a massive development, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday announced Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial candidate for upcoming assembly elections in Goa. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal made the announcement during a press briefing in Panaji, Goa. AAP, which had failed to win a single seat in the 2017 elections, is now set to contest in all the 40 Assembly seats in the coastal state with Palekar as its face.

Who is Amit Palekar?

Amit Palekar is a lawyer and social worker, who has now been declared as the CM candidate for AAP. Palekar, who belongs to the OBC Bhandari community of Goa has been a familiar face among the people of Goa due to his continued protests. The lawyer turned politician was recently in news for holding a hunger strike against the illegal construction at an Old heritage site in the coastal state.

Palekar, who joined the AAP in October 2021, was introduced by Kejriwal as an ‘honest man’ worthy of the CM chair. Kejriwal, while making the announcement at a press briefing in Panaji also said that the party had chosen Palekar, as he was well known for his welfare work in the community.

Moreover, the Bhandari community account for about 35 per cent of Goa's population, which also comes in handy for AAP. The party has been running a strong election campaign in the poll-bound state so far and is looking to dethrone the ruling BJP.

2022 Goa Elections

On January 8, the Election Commission announced the schedule for the much-awaited Goa Assembly Election 2022. The elections will be conducted in only one phase, which will fall on February 14. Counting of votes will be held on March 10. Notably, while the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as the Trinamool Congress.

Date of Notification - 21 January 2022

Last Date of Making Nomination - 28 January 2022

Completion of Scrutiny of Nomination - 29 January 2022

Withdrawal of Candidature- 31 January 2022

Date of Polling - 14 February 2022

Result date- 10 March 2022

