Goa Elections: 'Misleading' Chidambaram Should Take The Blame If BJP Wins', Says TMC MP

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday accused the Congress of “misleading people” of Goa. The TMC leader slammed former union minister P Chidambaram and said the party had approached the senior Congress leader for an alliance, which was turned down. Banerjee claimed that the Congress leader was at fault if the Bharatiya Janata Party manages to win the polls.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said the Congress leader “should come out in public and take the blame on him” if the Goa poll results goes in favour of the BJP. Banerjee was speaking at a press conference in Panaji when he launched the attack on Congress. He said that “every vote to Congress is a vote cast for the BJP” in the coastal state.

The TMC leader went on to accuse senior election observer of Congress Chidambaram, of “misguiding people to serve the interest of his party”. Slamming the former minister, he said, “Mr P Chidambaram, for whom I have the highest regard, but the way he has been misguiding people to serve the interest of his party is something that should be exposed and brought to the public domain.”

“He (Chidambaram) said that AITC never made any offer. However, Pavan Varma put this in the public domain that being the national vice-president of AITC, he went to Chidambaram’s house on December at 1.30 pm,” he added. Banerjee further said that Congress could take the matter to court if they thought that he was lying.

“Let us go to the court and find out who is lying. Pavan Varma went to Mr Chidambaram’s house at Lodhi Road and requested him that we should keep our egos aside and make sure that we fight it out for the sake of every Goans. But he (Chidambaram) failed to rise over his own political and petty interests. This is extremely unfortunate,” Banerjee said. “If the results of the Goa election goes in favour of the BJP, Chidambaram should come out in public and take the blame on him if he is so confident. Congress is misleading the people at large. They are misleading every Goans,” he added.

TMC leaders launch attack on Chidambaram

Continuing his attack on the Congress, Banerjee said the TMC walked an ‘extra mile’ to form a unified alliance against BJP. Earlier, TMC Goa In-Charge Mahua Moitra had also hit out at Congress leader P Chidambaram saying that her party made a “formal and definitive” offer to Congress in Goa to contest against ruling BJP. Reacting to Chidambaram’s statements, Moitra said that the Congress leader should speak to his party leadership before making such statements.

“All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) already made a formal and definitive offer to INC on Goa to defeat BJP. INC leadership asked for time to revert. This was almost two weeks ago. If Chidambaram was not aware of details, he should talk to his leadership rather than making these statements,” she had said. Currently, TMC has announced only 11 candidates out of the 40 seats of Goa assembly.

Goa election 2022

The polls to elect members to the 40-member House will be conducted in a single phase on 14 February, while the counting of votes will take place on 10 March. With less than a month to go for the elections, the Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll has predicted that the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Congress may end up emerging as the main opposition party in Goa. The latest pre-poll survey conducted by Republic-P Marq has projected 16-20 seats for the BJP while the Congress may end up winning 9-13 seats. For the AAP, Republic-P Marq has projected 4-8 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to secure 1-5 seats.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI