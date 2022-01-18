Goa Elections: NCP Affirms No Alliance With Congress; To Join Hands With Shiv Sena

'No talks with Congress,' affirmed the Nationalist Congress Party on Tuesday as it moved forward with the Shiv Sena for the Goa elections for the 40-member assembly house. NCP's Praful Patel and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut are in Goa to hold a meeting to finalize their alliance for the elections. This will be for the first time that NCP and Sena will be contesting elections together in Goa.

The idea was to repeat the Maharashtra coalition experiment, but Congress gave its alliance partners a 'cold-shoulder'. "Congress says they can win on their own," said Patel, a statement quite similar to that of Raut. The NCP leader had, however, added, "The Congress cannot go beyond single-digit if it contests the assembly polls in the coastal state on its own, without the help of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for Goa Legislative Assembly elections 2022. The polls to elect members to the 40-member House will be conducted in a single phase on 14 February, while the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

What does the Opinion Poll say about Congress' chances in Goa?

With less than a month to go for the elections, the Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll has predicted that the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Congress may end up emerging as the main opposition party in Goa. The latest pre-poll survey conducted by Republic-P Marq has projected 16-20 seats for the BJP while the Congress may end up winning 9-13 seats. For the AAP, Republic-P Marq has projected 4-8 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to secure 1-5 seats.

In 2017, though Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, it failed to stitch an alliance with any of the smaller parties to form the government. The BJP, with 13 seats, formed the government with the support of GFP, MGP and independents.