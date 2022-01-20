Goa Elections: No Ticket Yet From BJP, Manohar Parrikar's Son Utpal Gets Shiv Sena Support

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) refused to give a ticket to Utpal Parrikar, the son of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, from Goa's Panaji Assembly constituency, he was offered support by the Shiv Sena on Thursday.

Utpal had expressed his desire to fight from Panaji, but as per the list of candidates released by the BJP, Atanasio Monserrate ‘Babush’ has been fielded by the party from the constituency. It should be mentioned here that Maharashtra Assembly's Leader of Opposition and the BJP's Goa election in-charge, Devendra Fadnavis, has informed that the BJP has offered two seats to Utpal of which he has rejected one, and the party is in talks with him for the other.

"The sitting MLA has been given the ticket from Panaji. Utpal Parrikar and other members of Manohar Ji's family are like our family. They are close to us. We had given him two options (seats) to contest the election. He turned down the first option initially itself. We are in talks with him about the second option. We feel that he should accept it," Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, outlining that Manohar had a huge contribution in establishing the BJP in the state, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticised the saffron party's move of denying Utpal a ticket and said that the Shiv Sena will support him, provided he fights independently in the Assembly elections in the state.

"We will support him if he contests elections independently," Raut said, speaking to the media.

'Utpal Ji is welcome to join and fight elections on AAP ticket': Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also welcomed Utpal. Taking to Twitter, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had underlined how Goans were sad by the 'use and throw' policy of the BJP even with the Parrikar family. "I have always respected Manohar Parrikar Ji. Utpal Ji is welcome to join and fight elections on the AAP ticket," he wrote.

Opinion poll shows BJP ahead in Goa

The polls to elect members to the 40-member House will be conducted in a single phase on 14 February, while the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

With less than a month to go for the elections, the Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll has predicted that the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Congress may end up emerging as the main opposition party in Goa.

The latest pre-poll survey conducted by Republic-P Marq has projected 16-20 seats for the BJP while the Congress may end up winning 9-13 seats. For the AAP, Republic-P Marq has projected 4-8 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to secure 1-5 seats.