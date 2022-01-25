Last Updated:

Goa Elections Opinion Poll: BJP Retains Edge Over Congress, Says Jan 23-25 P-Marq Poll

Goa elections: The Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll has predicted that the BJP may emerge victorious while the Congress may end up emerging as main opposition.

Goa elections

As the state of Goa is set to go for Assembly polls on February 14, the Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll has predicted that the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Congress may end up emerging as the second-largest party in the coastal state. 

The latest pre-poll survey conducted between January 23 to January 25 by PMarq has projected 15-19 seats for the BJP while the Congress is forecast to end up winning 10-14 seats. 

Goa opinion poll 2022 results

Political Parties Vote % Prediction

Seat Prediction
BJP+ 30.3%

15 - 19

INC+

 22.3%

10 - 14

AAP

 17.6%

5 - 9

TMC+

 12.0%

1 – 5

Others

 17.5%

1 – 5
Total 100%

40

Days earlier, the previous iteration of Republic-PMarq poll had projected 16-20 seats for the BJP while the Congress may end up winning 9-13 seats. For the AAP, PMarq had projected 4-8 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) was predicted to secure 1-5 seats. 

Political Parties

 Vote % Prediction

Seat Prediction

BJP+

 30.5%

 

16 - 20

 

INC+

22.2%

 

9 - 13

 

AAP

17.4%

4 - 8

TMC+

12.2%

 

1 – 5

 

Others

17.7%

 

1 – 3

 

Total

 100%

 

40

 

Methodology

The survey was conducted in all districts across the 5 states. Random stratified sampling was the methodology used with predominantly three techniques including Field surveys, CATI, and IDIs with key people in districts and assembly constituencies. And to determine the number of seats a party is going to win from the estimated vote share, the probabilistic model was used.

Goa Polls 2017

Goa last went for elections on February 4, 2017, and the result was declared on March 18, 2017. After the result announcement, though Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, failed to stitch an alliance with any of the smaller parties to form the government. And so BJP with 13 seats in hand with the support of GFP and MGP and independents formed its government. 

Goa Election 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced that Goa will go to polls on February 14. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. 

With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,722. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour. 

While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress, and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). 

