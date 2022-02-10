Last Updated:

Goa Elections: PM Modi Says Congress Didn't Liberate Goa For 15 Years After Independence

Attacking the grand old party, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Indian National Congress did not liberate Goa for 15 years after independece

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Image: Twitter-@BJPLive


Attacking the grand old party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Indian National Congress did not liberate Goa for 15 years after independence. PM Modi claimed that India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had said that he won't send forces for the liberation of Goa.

Addressing a mega rally in Mapusa, PM Modi said, "Congress government didn't liberate Goa for 15 years after Independence. People of Goa kept fighting but Congress Govt didn't help. From the ramparts of Red Fort, India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru had said that he won't send forces for the liberation of Goa." 

Goa elections: 'Congress-mukt Bharat' has become commitment of many citizens

Bashing Congress in poll-bound Goa, PM said that it was here that he spoke of "Congress-mukt Bharat" which has now become the commitment of many citizens in the country. He added that for Bharatiya Janata Party Goa means "governance, Opportunities and Aspirations." 

PM Modi recalled that he was declared saffron party's prime ministerial candidate in 2013 at a BJP meeting in Goa. "From this land of Goa, phrases like 'Congress-mukt Bharat' came out of my mouth in a sudden, unexpected manner. Today these phrases have become the resolution of many citizens of the country. For us, Goa means Governance, Opportunities and Aspirations," he said.

Highlighting the need for the all-around development of the state, he said if one region of the coastal state develops, the other would benefit too. "BJP talks about all-around development for all, equal development for all. Because development cannot be divided into pieces, caste, religion and area. If North Goa develops, South Goa will also move forward." 

Further slamming Congress, he said that Goa has a unique culture and identity and the state take everyone along "but those who were not concerned about its culture had been indulging in Corruption." 

The assembly elections in goa will take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Tags: Goa elections, Narendra Modi, Jawaharlal Nehru
First Published:
