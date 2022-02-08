Goa Elections: Polling Day On Feb 14 Declared 'public Holiday' In The Coastal State

Just a week before the state assembly elections, the Goa government has declared February 14, Monday as a public holiday being the 'polling day' for the people of Goa. In a notification issued by the General Administration Department of the Goa government, February 14 has been declared as a 'paid holiday' been the voting day for the General Elections to the Goa Legislative Assembly 2022 across the coastal state.

The paid holiday which is an addition to the existing holidays will be applicable for all the industrial workers in Goa followed by the daily wage workers of the Goa departments and state government industrial departments, commercial and industrial workers of private establishments in the state in Goa, all the private establishment employees, casual workers employed in business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishments.

Meanwhile, Goa elections will be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10 following which the results will be announced on the same day.

Political parties gear up for Goa elections

Political parties and several key players in the state are gearing up for contesting elections to be held for electing 40 members in the Goa Legislative Assembly and thus are leaving no stones unturned to make their bid. While the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a stronghold in the state, the opposition Congress followed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) are looking forward to giving a tough competition to the ruling party.

Apart from that, the parties have also announced their chief ministerial candidates ahead of the elections except for Congress which is yet to announce a face for the position of the chief minister. In this regard, the BJP has decided to go with its sitting CM, Pramod Sawant as the candidate and AAP has announced Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial candidate.

Image: PTI