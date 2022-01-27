Goa Elections: Pramod Sawant Files Nomination From Sanquelim; 'BJP Will Win 22+ Seats'

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday filed his nomination from the Sanquelim constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in presence of BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. A winner from the Sanquelim constituency in the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Sawant was elevated by the BJP to the position of Chief Minister after the demise of the holder of the office, Manohar Parrikar in 2019.

In the first interview after filing his nomination, speaking to Republic, Sawant exuded confidence that the BJP will win an absolute majority in Goa with over 22 seats in the 40 seat Assembly and form the government.

Refuting the need for a post-poll alliance, the BJP leader said, "It would not be required. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are sure and confident of the party's win. All the parties here- TMC-MGP alliance, Goa forward and Congress, also AAP are fighting against us."

Sawant on Utpal Parrikar contesting independently

Ahead of elections, BJP witnessed a controversy with former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal resigning from the party and choosing to fight as an independent candidate from Panaji on being denied the BJP ticket from the constituency.

Acknowledging the contributions of his predecessor in catalysing the growth of BJP in Goa, the incumbent Chief Minister said, "For his son Utpal, the party had given 3-4 options but he wanted to fight only from Panaji and had rejected all the options. The ticket from Panaji, however, could not be given to him and was instead given to the sitting MLA Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monserrate, and I am sure that we are winning in that constituency as well."

Opining on the 'unlikely' situation of Utpal winning from the constituency, he said, "Time will decide if we would extend an offer to Parrikar's son of joining the Cabinet."

The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced that Goa will go to the polls on February 14. With elections in the coastal state approaching, Republic in collaboration with P-Marq is conducting a running opinion poll. The latest pre-poll survey conducted between January 23 to January 25 has projected 15-19 seats for the BJP. The Congress party has been projected to win 10-14, AAP 5-9 seats and TMC 1-5 seats.