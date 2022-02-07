Goa Elections: 'Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Has Double Standards,' Says BJP's CT Ravi

While speaking to ANI, BJP leader CT Ravi accused Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of having double standards. "Women in Goa are asking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, why are 40% seats given to the women candidates in Uttar Pradesh and not even 1% seats in Goa? Women can only fight elections in UP and not in Goa, this shows her double standards," he said.

Congress party's secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra declared that her party will give more than 40% seats to women in the upcoming UP Assembly elections. "Ladki hai Lad sakti hai" (women can fight) is the go-to slogan of the oldest party in UP elections. Congress has also promised 40% quota in government and 25% reservation for women in police in the manifesto namely 'Shakti Vidhan Mahila Ghoshna Patra’.

Congress has allied with Goa forward party (GFP) to contest the upcoming Assembly polls. The alliance released the list of candidates on all 40 seats. Out of 40, Congress candidates are contesting on 37 seats whereas three seats are left for their ally GFP.

Rodolf Louis Fernandes & Delilah Lobo are the only 2 female candidates from Congress

Delilah Lobo was BJP's Mahila Morcha vice president but she left the party and recently joined the Congress with her spouse and former state minister Michael Lobo. Delilah Lobo will be contesting elections from Siolim, which was the fortress of BJP but in the 2017 legislative assembly election, Dayanand Mandrekar of the BJP lost the seat for the first time since 1997 to Vinod Paliencar of GFP. Second female candidate of the Congress Rodolf Louis Fernandes will fight the elections from North Goa's seat Santa Cruz. No congress candidate has lost Santa Cruz seat since 1999.

In 2017, Congress was the single largest party in the 40-seat state. But BJP retained power with the support of the post-poll alliance. Recent ally of Congress, Goa Forward Party was one of the two parties which supported BJP and Manohar Parrikar to form the government in Goa then.

The candidates of Goa will go head-to-head for election on February 14. The counting of votes is scheduled for March 10.

(With input from ANI)

Image: PTI, ANI