Goa Elections: Rahul Gandhi To Campaign For Congress In Sanquelim On February 2

Ahead of Goa Assembly elections 2022, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a virtual rally in the state on February 2 in Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's constituency, Sanquelim. This comes a few days after CM Sawant filed his nomination from his constituency on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in presence of BJP election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. It is important to note that this will be the first visit of the former Congress president in the state since the Election Commission of India announced the date of the elections. Congress has joined hands with the Goa Forward Party for the upcoming Assembly polls.

CM Sawant was a winner from the Sanquelim constituency in the 2012 and 2017 Assembly elections, following which, he was elevated by the BJP to the position of CM after the demise of the then holder of the office, Manohar Parrikar in 2019.

Meanwhile, on January 23, all Congress candidates took a "pledge" of loyalty towards the people of the state and the party. Last Saturday, they visited prominent places of religious importance - the Mahalaxmi Temple, the Bambolim Cross and the Hamza Shah Darga - to pledge that they will not defect to any other party post the declaration of election results.

Goa Elections 2022: Opinion poll predicts tight contest

Meanwhile, the Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll has predicted that the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Congress may end up emerging as the second-largest party in the coastal state. The latest pre-poll survey conducted between January 23 to January 25 by PMarq has projected 15-19 seats for the BJP while the Congress is forecast to end up winning 10-14 seats.

The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced that Goa will go to polls on February 14. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,722.

In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress, and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).