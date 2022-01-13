Goa Elections: Screening Committee Formed To Examine Proposals On Model Code Of Conduct

A three-member screening committee has been constituted by the Goa government for examining the proposals related to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. The proposals submitted by the concerned departments will be efficiently scrutinized by the committee and further will be forwarded to the Chief Electoral Officer for getting it through to the Election Commission of India for approval.

In an order issued on January 10, 2022, Under Secretary (personnel) Vishal Kundaikar stated that the government sanction has been approved for constituting a screening committee under the chairmanship of the Goa chief secretary. Furthermore, the secretary or principal secretary of the concerned departments to which the proposal is related or the secretary of general administration will function as the members of the committee.

Thereafter, the administration proposals concerning the model code of conduct will be first submitted by the respective administrative departments through the general administrative department taking the approval of the concerned secretary and principal secretary of the department. The committee will then submit them to the chief electoral officer with proper details and further with a note explaining why the proposals are necessary before the elections are concluded.

While the Election Commission of India has already announced the dates for the Goa elections 2022, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is already in force and will continue to remain in force till the results are announced.

While the election schedule for the poll-bound states has already been announced, the model code of conduct for governments, candidates as well as political parties has come into force in states including Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Punjab.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India which are imposed on all the political parties, candidates, governments, and also the ruling parties during polls concerning their speeches, announcements, election manifesto, and the general conduct by them. During this while, state governments are strictly instructed to ensure no misuse of office machinery and position when the poll code is in force.

As far as Goa polls are concerned, voting for all the 40 seats will take place in a single phase on February 14 while the counting of votes will take place on March 10, and on the same day, the results will be announced accordingly.

Image: PTI