Goa Elections: Shiv Sena Announces Alliance With NCP; Says 'talks With Congress Failed'

Yet another political front has emerged in Goa as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday announced that Sena will contest polls in alliance with NCP. Claiming that Sena and NCP will be there in the 'khichdi', he also claimed that talks with its ally Congress did not fructify. Sena, NCP and Congress are currently uneasy allies in the Maharashtra government. Goa, along with Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single-phase on February 14. Results to be announced on March 10.

Sena-NCP to fight Goa polls

"NCP and shiv Sena will fight together in Goa. We had discussed with Congress, but there is no outcome. We wanted people's alliance in goa like MVA. If Congress thinks they can get majority alone, my best wishes," said Raut. The Sena spokesperson is set to meet NCP Goa in charge Praful Patel in Panjim today, to discuss seat-sharing.

He also rued the ongoing politics over late Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's son - Utpal Parrikar. "Politics is going on in BJP on Utpal Parrikar. Manohar Parrikar has given character not only to Goa, but to BJP also. The kind of language being used against Utpal is sad. Parrikar should be respected in Goa," said Raut. Utpal has been staking claim to the high-profile assembly seat - Panaji, which has already been promised to Atanasio Monserrate by the BJP. In a bid to appease Utpal, BJP has offered him a role at the national party level.

Political jumping in Goa

Recently, ex-Goa CM Ravi Naik resigned as the party MLA from the state Assembly reducing the Congress' strength to three in Goa and then joined BJP. Prior to Naik, Congress had already lost ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro to TMC. Moreover, BJP is continuously wooing ex-CM Pratapsingh Rane who has already been fielded again by Congress. BJP-ruled Goa govt has accorded a "lifetime" Cabinet status to the 11-time MLA and Fadnavis has claimed that the veteran Congressman might join the ruling party soon. Moreover, NCP's lone MLA Churchill Alamao has jumped ship to TMC, while BJP MLA Alina Saldanha switched to AAP & MLA Carlos Almeida joined Congress. 5 TMC leaders - ex-MLA Lavoo Mamledar, Ram Kishor Parwar, Komal Parwar, Sujay Mallik, Mandrekar - the first leaders to switch from Congress to TMC - have resigned.

While AAP is aggressively campaigning in Goa, promising a Delhi-like model and announcing a CM face soon, TMC too has been eyeing too make inroads in the state. With popular inductees like Leander Paes, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, TMC has promised out Bengal-like schemes in Goa. On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Goa Forward Party (GFP), NCP, MGB to take on the BJP. In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house. Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, was reduced to five legislators.