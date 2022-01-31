Goa Elections: Shiv Sena Withdraws Candidate From Panaji; To Support Utpal Parrikar

Abiding by its statement, the Shiv Sena has dropped its candidate from Panaji ahead of the Goa Assembly elections to extend the party's support to Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa chief minister, the late Manohar Parrikar, who is contesting from the seat as an independent candidate.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took to Twitter and confirmed that Shiv Sena will be withdrawing its candidate Shailendra Velingkar who was slated to contest from Panaji, and added that party workers will fully support Utpal Parrikar in the elections. Raut said that the party believes that the battle for Panaji is not just about the elections but also for the "purification of Goa politics."

We're keeping our word. @ShivSena is withdrawing it's candidate Shailendra Velingkar frm #Panaji. Not just that,our workers wil fully support #UtpalParrikar.We believe that the battle for Panaji is just abt election, but also abt purification of Goa Politics.@AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/EZZDQognU0 — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 31, 2022

Tagging Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray in his tweet, Raut quoted Utpal Parrikar taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for granting a ticket to Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate. Raising questions on the ruling BJP for its Panaji candidates, he asks, "You will give ticket to the person with criminal antecedent in the constituency represented by late Manohar Parrikar?"

Notably, the Shiv Sena MP had earlier urged all non-BJP parties to support the candidature of Utpal Parrikar if he contests independently from the Panaji seat and asked them to further not field any candidate against him as a tribute to Manohar Parrikar.

'Couldn't see controlled politics': Utpal Parrikar

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Utpal Parrikar, son of late Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar spoke briefly on his political career and the reason behind quitting the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ahead of the Goa Election. According to Utpal Parrikar, he took the decision of resigning from BJP and deciding to contest in the election as an independent candidate was taken as he was not able to see "some people controlling politics with money."

"I have lots of support for the people. The last time, the party (BJP) asked me not to contest, I agreed and did not contest. This time, I didn't agree because of the candidate they fielded. I work for people, for my place. I have put the risk of my political career. People of Panaji know the reality. People like my father because of what he stood for. There are people who control politics with money, not able to see all that things and hence took the decision. I have seen leader's son becoming Mayor and I have to fight with such things, (sic)" late Manohar Parrikar's son told Republic.

Notably, Manohar Parrikar, a three-time Chief Minister held the Panaji constituency for 25 years and made a huge contribution towards establishing BJP in the coastal state.

(Image: ANI)