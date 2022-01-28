Goa Elections: Siddesh Naik To Support BJP's Cumbharjua Pick After Being Denied Ticket

Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, Union Minister Shripad Naik's son and Corlim ZP member, Siddhesh Naik, has decided to back out from the candidature race and instead support BJP candidate and sitting MLA Pandurang Madkaikar's wife, Janita. This comes after Siddesh Naik was denied a BJP ticket to contest from the Cumbharjua constituency.

Earlier in the day, Siddesh Naik was appointed as the state secretary for BJP's Goa unit. It is learnt that he has been further given the responsibility of the Vasco constituency for elections.

Shri @siddeshnaik was today appointed as the State Secretary of BJP Goa . We congratulate him on his appointment & wish him all the success in the new role. pic.twitter.com/UC30ydtzfk — BJP Goa (@BJP4Goa) January 28, 2022

Earlier on Wednesday, January 26, the BJP had announced its second and final list of six candidates for the upcoming Goa polls. But, the list did not include the name of Siddhesh Naik, the son of Union minister Shripad Naik who was reportedly seeking a ticket from Cumbharjua.

According to the list, Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar would contest from his current constituency of Bicholim while Jainita, former state minister and sitting MLA Pandurang Madkaikar's wife, would contest on a BJP ticket from the Cumbharjua counstituency.

It is to be noted that Utpal Parrikar, former Goa chief minister, the late Manohar Parrikar's son, was also excluded as per the party's first list of 34 candidates. Following this, Utpal quit the BJP and filed his nomination from Panaji as an independent candidate.

Goa Elections 2022

Goa is scheduled to go for election on February 14 in a single phase to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly. The Goa Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10.

Goa went for elections on 4 February 2017, and the result was declared on 18 March 2017. After the result announcement, though Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, it failed to stitch an alliance with any of the smaller parties to form the government. The BJP, with 13 seats, formed the government with the support of GFP, MGP, and independents.

(Image: @BJP4Goa/Twitter)