Goa Elections: Smriti Irani Campaigns Door-to-door For BJP's Savio Rodrigues In Velim

Ahead of Goa elections 2022, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday was seen campaigning door-to-door in the Velim Assembly constituency for BJP candidate Savio Rodrigues. This comes just two days ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the poll-bound coastal state.

While campaigning, both Smriti Irani and Savio Rodrigues were seen surrounded by several supporters, receiving a massive response from the people of the constituency. After her door-to-door campaigning in Velim, the Union Minister is expected to leave for the saffron party's public meeting in Cuncolim. The BJP has fielded incumbent MLA Clafasio Dias from this constituency.

At 6 pm, Smriti Irani will leave for a public meeting in Goa's Canacona constituency where the party has fielded Ramesh Tawadkar.

Speaking to Republic amid the campaign, Velim candidate Savio Rodrigues said, "I am confident that the Velim constituency will elect an educated candidate, a candidate who has a vision for Velim, and a candidate who has worked for the legacy of Manohar Parrikar, and worked for a better Goa and a better India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My vision is to transform Velim into a constituency that is empowered, thriving with entrepreneurship, education, and protecting our environment."

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Goa on Feb 7

As per the schedule accessed by Republic Media Network, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will land at Goa's Dabolim International Airport at 1 pm on Monday, following which, he will head to the state capital Panaji and after lunch, he will leave for a public meeting at Sakhali (Sanquelim) constituency.

A public meeting will be held at the Bodke Ground, Sakhali Bazar from where incumbent Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is contesting on a BJP ticket. After that, Shah will leave for the BJP's public meeting at the Open Space of Zantye Hall in Bicholim constituency. Here, the party has fielded Rajesh Patnekar.

At 6.30 pm, the Union Home Minister will leave for the Mapusa Constituency and arrive for a door-to-door campaign around 6.55. Following that, Shah will hold a public meeting at Mapusa's Taxi stand. The BJP candidate from Mapusa is incumbent MLA Joshua Peter De Souza.

The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced that Goa will go to polls on February 14. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress, and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).