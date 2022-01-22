Goa Elections: TMC Candidate Sandeep Vazarkar Arrested In Cheque Bounce Case

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Porvorim, Sandeep Vazarkar, was arrested by police in an old cheque bounce case. The arrest was made by Porvorim police after the court in Dehradun issued bailable warrants against the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in two different cases.

Vazarkar is currently in Porvorim police custody. Bail procedures by his legal team are underway. This development comes ahead of the Goa Assembly polls, which is scheduled to take place on February 14.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Porvorim) Vishwesh Karpe said that the cases were registered under Section 138 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which deals with 'bouncing' of cheques for lack of funds in a bank account.

Last month, Vazarkar was arrested by Mapusa Police in connection with an alleged Serula Communidada land grab case. Lok Sabha MP and TMC Goa in charge, Mahua Moitra, has condemned the "unlawful arrest" of its leader.

"A bike rally was organised in Porvorim by Sandeep Vazarkar in the presence of our state in-charge Mahua Moitra. After the event, Sandeep Vazarkar was unlawfully arrested. This was an utterly desperate move by @BJP4Goa to intimidate him! Shame, (sic)" AITC Goa tweeted.

Addressing a press conference, Mahua Moita noted that the arrest of the TMC leader was completely unwarranted. "His arrest in this manner, right after the bike rally which saw a massive support only prove that the BJP in Goa and in Porvorim are absolutely scared of any kind of opposition in their territory," she had said.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday announced its second list of seven candidates for the Goa Assembly elections. Kavita Kiran Kandolar has been fielded from Tivim, Leao Dias from Siolim, Anthony Menezes from Calangute, Anthony Peixoto from Curtorim, Mahesh Amonkar from Margaon, Benjamin Silva from Velim and Mahadev Dessai from Canacona.