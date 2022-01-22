Goa Elections: TMC Claims Mamata Banerjee Reached Out To Sonia Gandhi For Alliance

The war of words between Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) has escalated further with the latter's national vice-president Pavan K Varma stating party supremo Mamata Banerjee had reached out to Congress president Sonia Gandhi with an offer for an alliance in the Goa elections. According to the TMC leader, the proposal failed to evoke any positive response from the grand old party.

The Congress party, on the other hand, described TMC as an 'untrustworthy ally'.

"The Congress, which is not very keen on having an alliance with the TMC, called it an untrustworthy ally, which is trying to grow at its expense. Isolation of TMC at the national level has forced Mamata Banerjee to reach out to it," Congress said.

TMC alleges Congress of no response:

"Mamata Banerjee herself reached out to Sonia Gandhi a few weeks ago and had said let's leave behind what has happened in the past and look forward to a new beginning in 2022. Soniaji said she will get back after discussing it with her party leadership. But till date there has been no response," Varma told PTI.

Confirming the development, TMC's Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra said the Congress said they will get back in two weeks but nothing has "moved forward".

Goa elections: TMC vs Congress

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday accused Congress of “misleading people” of Goa. The TMC leader slammed former union minister P Chidambaram and said the party had approached the senior Congress leader for an alliance, which was turned down. Banerjee claimed that the Congress leader was at fault if the Bharatiya Janata Party manages to win the polls.

Mamata Banerjee had also said the TMC walked an "extra mile" to form a unified alliance against BJP. Earlier, TMC Goa In-Charge Mahua Moitra had also hit out at Congress leader P Chidambaram saying that her party made a “formal and definitive” offer to Congress in Goa to contest against ruling BJP. Reacting to Chidambaram’s statements, Moitra said that the Congress leader should speak to his party leadership before making such statements.

The war of words started after senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on January 14 said that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress main contestants in Goa while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the TMC fielded candidates and secured some votes in the upcoming assembly polls, in effect they will be splitting the non-BJP vote.

(With PTI inputs)