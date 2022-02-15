Goa Elections: TMC Confident Party Winning 12 Seats; 'managed To Make Our Presence Felt'

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday, February 14, expressed confidence in the party winning 12 seats, and its ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) securing seven seats in Goa. The state went for election on February 14 in a single phase to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly and saw a 78.94% voter turnout.

After the polling concluded in the states, TMC Goa chief Kiran Kandolkar told PTI, “The TMC will win at least 12 seats in the state. Our ally MGP will win seven seats.".

Kandolkar said against the majority mark of 21, they might fall short of a few seats but are confident of proving the majority on the floor of the House. Dismissing the apprehension that the MGP might part ways with the TMC after the poll results are out, Kandolkar asserted that TMC is here to stay.

“I agree that we have no grass-root level workers in Goa at present, but during the campaigning for the elections, we managed to make our presence felt in all the 40 Assembly constituencies,” the TMC leader said.

Goa Elections 2022: A look at opposition alliances

Though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power, is aiming to make a comeback, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is geared up to mark its debut in the Goa 2022 elections. It should be noted that the TMC does not have a single legislator in the outgoing Goa Legislative Assembly.

As per reports, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) has announced to contest the Goa polls in an alliance with the TMC. The Congress and the Goa Forward Party had established a pre-poll alliance.

Additionally, the Shiv Sena and Vijay Sardesai’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have sealed ties. The Shiv Sena has also extended its support to former CM, the late Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal Parrikar, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Panjim.

The Goa Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10.

Goa Elections 2017

Goa went for elections on 4 February 2017, and the result was declared on 18 March 2017. After the result announcement, though Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, it failed to stitch an alliance with any of the smaller parties to form the government.

The BJP with 13 seats in hand, with the support of GFP, MGP and independents formed the state government.

