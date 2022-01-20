TMC's Pawan Varma On Chidambaram's Alliance Denial: 'Congress Living In Another Time Zone'

National Vice-President of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Pawan Varma, spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, confirming his meeting with senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. Countering the latter's claims, he asserted that he had offered a proposal for an alliance between the Congress and TMC for the upcoming Goa elections. Pawan Varma said that Congress was 'living in another time zone' if it felt it could single-handedly take on the BJP.

"I went to Chidambaram's house and proposed an alliance in Goa between the TMC and Congress. How can he say that there was no proposal? Congress on its own can't win Goa. 15 of their 17 MLAs have quit. Mamata Banerjee is trying to strengthen and build networks across the opposition to put up a credible force against BJP. She is a unifier but Congress is in another time zone thinking that it can take on the BJP," he told Republic TV.

"Congress believes it can work with or without allies. It has lost the vast majority of elections since 2012 and at an organisational level, no one can speak against them. Mamata Banerjee feels the Opposition must get its act together and it shows the great maturity that she is willing to put the past aside to build a greater Opposition unity," he added.

TMC-Congress face-off escalates

Earlier today, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee had lashed out at the Congress accusing Chidambaram of 'misleading people' over the latter's 'no concrete proposal' claim. He asserted that Pawan Varma went to his house on December 24 to propose an alliance between the two parties for Goa. "If Congress fails to defeat BJP then Chidambaram should come in open and say 'yes we failed'. Congress is misleading everyone, you failed in the 2017 election," Banerjee said.

On Wednesday, NCP and Shiv Sena had also levelled similar allegations in a joint press conference revealing that despite talks initiated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray himself, Congress had failed to build a formidable front with its MVA allies for the Goa elections.

"We tried to decide a pre-poll alliance but I believe Congress feels they can form a government on their own, so we give them our best wishes. Meanwhile, NCP and Shiv Sena will fight together," said Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

"Congress is not giving us the due respect we deserve," senior NCP leader Praful Patel had remarked.

Assembly elections in Goa are slated to be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.