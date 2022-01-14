Goa Elections: TMC Lashes Out At Congress, Says 'party Leaders Not Emperors Of India'

Triggered with senior leader P Chidambaram's statement calling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Congress main contestants in Goa, Trinamool Congress (TMC) state in charge Mahua Moitra said the grand-old party leaders are not 'emperors of India'. She further reasoned TMC's entry into the political field of coastal region as Congress discharged its duty well.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram had also said that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the TMC fielded candidates and secured some votes in the upcoming assembly polls, in effect they will be splitting the non-BJP vote.

Moitra also described the fight in Goa polls as a battle between the BJP and anti-BJP forces.

"The anti-BJP forces in Goa today are Congress, AAP and TMC. Now, this is a fight between them. Neither of them can stake a claim that we are the only ones in the fray," she said.

She also affirmed that the TMC is ready for an alliance in Goa as defeating the BJP is the "need of the hour", but added that Congress should get off its 'high horse' and wake up to its depleted strength.

'Congress not adequate enough to defeat BJP'

Continuing her anger over the Congress party, Mahua Moitra added that had the grand old party done its job, TMC would not had to enter Goa

"I think that it is important for people to realise that if Congress had done its job, there was no need for us (TMC) to be here. We are here because Congress could not do their job. Congress is a platform which is not adequate enough to defeat the BJP," she added.

Congress leaders switch sides to TMC ahead of Goa polls

On Thursday, former MLA and general secretary of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, Victor Gonsalves, joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party. Prior to this, at least 16 members including former Congress state general secretary and chairperson of Mormugao Municipality, Saifullah Khan had joined the Goa Trinamool Congress on Saturday, January 8.

On January 6, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik had resigned from her post and later joined the TMC in the presence of Moitra.

(With PTI inputs)