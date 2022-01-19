Goa Elections: TMC Releases List Of 11 Candidates; Ex-CM Faleiro To Take On GFP President

After expressing its desire to forge a strong opposition alliance for defeating BJP, TMC announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Goa elections on Tuesday. Putting an end to the speculations, the party nominated its national vice president and Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro from Fatorda.

Thus, the former CM will take on Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai, who is the sitting MLA from this seat. Earlier, Sardesai had ruled out GFP's merger with TMC and joined hands with Congress.

Moreover, TMC Goa chief and former GFP working president Kiran Kandolkar will contest from Aldona instead of Tivim, which he had won as a BJP candidate in 2012. Jagdish Bhobe, who switched allegiance from GFP to the Mamata Banerjee-led party on Tuesday after being denied a ticket from St. Andre, also found a place in the list.

On the other hand, NCP-turned-TMC MLA Churchill Alemao and his daughter Valanka have been fielded from Benaulim and Navelim respectively.

Commenting on the development, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said, "As we release the first list of candidates for Goa Elections 2022, I congratulate all our candidates and pray for their success! With your dedication and good intent, I am confident that we will serve all Goans in the best possible way and take Goa to even greater heights."

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress, whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked a claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independent MLAs and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar, who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.

For the upcoming Goa elections, TMC has forged an alliance with MGP. In the last few months, many posters featuring the TMC supremo's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) have been put across the state.

After former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party along with ex-MGP MLA Lavoo Mamledar, several other leaders from other parties including Congress and BJP followed suit. In a setback for TMC, Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco quit the party within a month of joining. While voting will take place on February 14, the results shall be out on March 10.