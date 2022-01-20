After being denied re-entry into Congress, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco announced on Wednesday that he will contest as an Independent in the Goa elections. A three-time Curtorim MLA, Lourenco resigned as a legislator and joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on December 21 even after being renominated from his seat by Congress. On January 16, he made a U-turn by resigning from the primary membership of TMC. However, he was left in the lurch after Congress fielded Moreno Rebello from the Curtorim seat.

Blaming some Congress leaders for his decision to quit TMC, ex-MLA Lourenco said, "They told me to leave that party and try and join Congress. They said we are with you, will support, and even vote for you. But why do you want to do this? So, I gave Congress an option. And whom they have given a ticket? A person who came from BJP. I never joined BJP."

He added, "Today, a lot of supporters were calling me. They were telling me only one thing- you contest independently. So I took their view today and I will file the nomination and shortly we will tell you the next course of action. But I am confident I will take my people to greater heights. I have done some mistakes and I have apologised."

Effectively shutting the door on Lourenco's comeback a few days earlier, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had argued, "I am not unhappy that he left the party. You (media) are exaggerating the importance of Mr. Reginaldo Lourenco. He was not an important player in the Congress party. He just happened to be an MLA and he was hobnobbing with every other party. You perhaps know better than I do. So, his leaving the party has not weakened the party. In fact, his leaving the party has strengthened the party."

Goa elections

As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India on January 8, the state will go to the polls on February 14 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1722. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 15 and the polling time has been increased by 1 hour.

Even as BJP is seeking re-election, Congress, AAP and TMC have emerged as key contenders. In the last month, BJP has faced a big setback with 4 of its sitting MLAs- Michael Lobo, Alina Saldanha, Carlos Almeida and Pravin Zantye quitting the party. However, the BJP has claimed that most of these legislators jumped ship due to their "greed" and "personal interests".