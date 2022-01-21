Goa Elections: Utpal Parrikar Resigns From BJP Ahead Of Polls; To Contest Independently

After confirming to fight the upcoming Goa Assembly election from the Panaji constituency as an Independent candidate, former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal Parrikar on Friday resigned as a state executive member and as a primary member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his resignation letter to Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavde, Parrikar stated, "Please accept this letter as formal notice of my resignation as a State Executive Member and from my Primary Membership of BJP, Goa Pradesh, I thank you for your support."

Earlier in the day, Utpal Parrikar confirmed that he would be fighting the upcoming Goa Assembly election from the Panaji constituency as an Independent candidate.

He said, "For some reason, I could not get the candidature for Panjim, it has been given to someone who has opportunistically come to the party in the last two years. Now, due to the circumstances, I have no choice but to choose the values my father instilled in me and go ahead to decide my political fate. So, I would like to announce that I will be contesting as an independent candidate from Panaji."

Using this situation as an opportunity, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomed him to fight the Goa elections as an AAP candidate. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the AAP supremo accused BJP of adopting a use and throw strategy with Manohar Parrikar's family.

Goa Election 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 announced that Goa will go to polls on February 14. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 11,56,762 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,722. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 22 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, in opposition are Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Congress and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Image: PTI, Twitter/@MANOHARPARRIKAR