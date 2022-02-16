Goa Elections: Utpal Parrikar Thanks Panaji Voters For 'immense Sense Of Love & Support'

Former Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar said that he could experience the first-hand love shared between the local people and his father as he contested as an independent candidate in Goa's Panaji constituency. The state went for election on February 14 in a single phase to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly and saw a 78.94% voter turnout.

“Over the last month or so, I have moved around Panaji extensively, and during this time I had the opportunity to interact with many of you and can now feel a sense of why my father, the late Manohar Parrikar, felt such an immense sense of love, attachment and pride about Panaji and Ponjekars (Panaji residents),” Utpal said.

Utpal grateful to the people of Goa

Stating that he is ''greatly humbled'' by the experience after receiving such tremendous support from across Panaji for the election, Utpal said, “I thank each and every Ponjekar who voted for me and blessed me with their unflinching support. I also take this opportunity to thank all my supporters and the volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the campaign often using their own resources and for not bowing down to pressure from various vested interests.”

Since 1994 when Manohar Parrikar had wrested the segment from Congress for the first time, he had represented the Panaji constituency six times. It is to be noted that Utpal Parrikar was excluded as per the BJP's first list of 34 candidates. Following this, Utpal quit the BJP and filed his nomination from Panaji as an independent candidate.

Utpal's campaign was centered on twin promises, one is to make Panaji a modern and smart city and to ''restore its vibrancy and lost glory''.

Goa election 2017

Goa went for elections on 4 February 2017, and the result was declared on 18 March 2017. After the result announcement, though Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, it failed to stitch an alliance with any of the smaller parties to form the government. The BJP with 13 seats in hand, with the support of GFP, MGP and independents formed the state government.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI/ANI