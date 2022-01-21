Goa Elections: Utpal Parrikar To Fight Independently From Panaji, Calls It 'only Choice'

Utpal Parrikar, son of former Defence Minister, the late Manohar Parrikar, on Friday, confirmed that he would be fighting the upcoming Goa Assembly election from the Panaji constituency as an Independent candidate.

"For some reason, I could not get the candidature for Panjim, it has been given to someone who has opportunistically come to the party in the last 2 years," Utpal said. "Now, due to the circumstances, I have no choice but to choose the values my father instilled in me and go ahead to decide my political fate. So, I would like to announce that I will be contesting as an independent candidate from Panaji," he added.

Stating that he cannot negotiate with the party, Utpal Parrikar said, "I was given many options from various sources, but I always had only 2 options...either BJP or independent."

AAP accuses BJP of adopting a 'use and throw' policy

Earlier on Thursday, Goa polls in-charge Devendra Fadnavis announced Atanasio Monserrate as the candidate for Panaji constituency, excluding ex-Defence minister Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal. Fadnavis said, "The sitting MLA in Panaji has been given the ticket. Utpal Parrikar or other members of Parrikar Ji's family are like our family members. They are close to us. We gave two more options (seats) to Utpal Parrikar from where he can contest".

Jumping to assuage the miffed Parrikar Jr, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomed him to fight the Goa elections as an AAP candidate. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the AAP supremo accused BJP of adopting a "use and throw" strategy with the late Manohar Parrikar's family.

However, AAP has already declared its Goa vice president Valmiki Naik as the candidate from the Panaji constituency and named activist Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial face. Shiv Sena has offered to support Utpal Parrikar if he contests independently from Panaji.

Opinion poll shows BJP ahead in Goa

The polls to elect members to the 40-member House will be conducted in a single phase on 14 February, while the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

With less than a month to go for the elections, the Republic-P Marq Opinion Poll has predicted that the BJP may emerge victorious by a close margin while the Congress may end up emerging as the main opposition party in Goa.

The latest pre-poll survey conducted by Republic-P Marq has projected 16-20 seats for the BJP while the Congress may end up winning 9-13 seats. For the AAP, Republic-P Marq has projected 4-8 seats while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to secure 1-5 seats.