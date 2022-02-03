Goa Elections: Veteran BJP Netas Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh To Start Campaigning This Week

With Goa assembly elections scheduled to be held in a few days, senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will visit the state to hold campaigns. Following his visit to the state on January 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will once again interact with people and party members.

Goa BJP will soon release its election manifesto which has incorporated suggestions from the common people.

BJP leaders to land in Goa

It is also learned that Defence Minister Rajanath Singh, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, and BJP President JP Nadda are some of the star campaigners to tour the constituencies in North and South Goa.

Smriti Irani to campaign in Goa on February 5 and on the next day, Feb 6, Nitin Gadkari will mark his presence in the state. On February 7, Amit Shah will campaign for the party. Meanwhile, the Defence Minister will embark on Goa-tour on Feb 10-11. JP Nadda is scheduled to campaign in the state on Feb 8 and 11.

On January 20, BJP released its first list of 34 candidates. As per the list, BJP has fielded Babush Monserrate from Panjim and has excluded Utpal Parrikar, former Goa chief minister, the late Manohar Parrikar's son.

While the party on January 26 announced its second and final list of six candidates for the upcoming Goa polls. According to the list, Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar would contest from his current constituency of Bicholim while Jainita, former state minister and sitting MLA Pandurang Madkaikar's wife, would contest on a BJP ticket from the Cumbharjua constituency.

Goa Elections 2022

Goa is scheduled to go for election on February 14 in a single phase to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly. The Goa Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10.

Goa went for elections on 4 February 2017, and the result was declared on 18 March 2017. After the result announcement, though Indian National Congress emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats, it failed to stitch an alliance with any of the smaller parties to form the government. The BJP, with 13 seats, formed the government with the support of GFP, MGP, and independents.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: PTI)