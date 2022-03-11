Goa Elections: With BJP Set To Form Govt For 3rd Time In A Row, Here Are Key Takeaways

In an unexpected outcome, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 20 seats in the Goa election and is in the pole position to form the government in the state for the 3rd consecutive time. In the 2017 polls, it had formed the government even after getting merely 13 seats with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Forward Party and independents.

Defying anti-incumbency and exit polls that predicted a neck-to-neck contest with Congress, the JP Nadda-led party has claimed the support of TMC ally MGP and three Independents- Chandrakant Shetye, Aleixo Lourenço and Antonio Vas.

Here are the main takeaways from the Goa Election:

AAP opens account

Contesting the Assembly election for the second time, AAP won two seats. While its CM candidate Amit Palekar came third in the St.Cruz seat, Merchant Navy captain Venzy Viegas wrested the Benaulim seat from TMC candidate Churchill Alemao. A septuagenarian politician, Alemao has also served as the Chief Minister for 18 days in 1990 besides being a Lok Sabha MP and legislator for five terms. In Velim, AAP's Cruz Silva beat two former MLAs- Filipe Nery Rodrigues and Benjamin Silva. It also garnered a vote share of 6.77%.

TMC's gambit fails

In the lead-up to the election, many posters featuring TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) were put across the state. After former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party along with ex-MGP MLA Lavoo Mamledar, several other leaders from other parties including Congress and BJP followed suit. While two sitting MLAs - Congress' Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco and Churchill Alemao of NCP - jumped ship to TMC, the former quit the party within a month's time.

While TMC was expected to maximise its gains by forging an alliance with MGP, it drew a blank despite getting 5.21% of the popular vote. Similarly, MGP's seat tally fell from 3 to 2 this time. Thus, TMC potentially lost out on two seats- Curtorim which Lourenco won as an Independent and Navelim where Faleiro was not given a ticket despite being a 7-time MLA.

Three couples to enter Assembly

Goa will witness a unique phenomenon this time with three couples winning the Assembly election. To begin with, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane was re-elected from Valpoi while his wife Deviya Rane won Poriem, her father-in-law's bastion, for the first time on a BJP ticket. Moreover, Congress-turned-BJP leaders Atanasio Monserrate and his spouse Jeniffer retained the Panaji and Taleigao seats respectively. Contesting on Congress tickets, Michael Lobo, who defected from the BJP on the eve of elections, emerged victorious in Calangute, whereas his wife Delilah won from Siolim. However, TMC's Kiran Kandolkar and his wife Kavita failed to win from Aldona and Tivim.

Relevance of turncoats in Assembly

As at least 23 of the 40 members who were elected in 2017 left the party on whose symbol it had won the election, turncoats play a key role in Goa politics. In 2022 as well, 11 newly-elected MLAs - 8 from BJP and 3 from Congress - originally hail from other parties. At the same time, leaders who joined BJP from Congress during the last three years such as Joseph Sequeira (Calangute), Clafasio Dias (Cuncolim), Dayanand Sopte (Mandrem), Deputy Chief Ministers Manohar Ajgaonkar (Margao) and Chandrakant Kavlekar (Quepem) lost the election.

Congress' downslide continues

In the 2017 election, Congress had emerged as the single-largest party with 17 seats but missed out on making a comeback due to slow decision-making. This time, the party fell way short of the majority mark by bagging merely 11 seats with a vote share of 23.46%. Its alliance partner Goa Forward Party also could not perform as per expectations and only GFP president Vijai Sardesai could win from Fatorda. In a sign of relief for the party, Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly Digambar Kamat won from his stronghold of Margao.