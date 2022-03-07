While the results of the Goa Assembly election will be out on March 10, P-MARQ predicted a neck-to-neck fight between BJP and the Congress-led alliance. The exit poll projects that no tie-up will be unable to breach the halfway mark in the 40-member Assembly. While BJP contested all 40 seats, Congress fought the election in an alliance with the Vijai Sardesai-led Goa Forward Party. Thus, AAP and the TMC-Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party alliance are likely to emerge as the kingmakers for the formation of a government in Goa. The state recorded a turnout of 78.94% on February 14.

P-MARQ Exit Poll:

Seat share:

Both the ruling BJP and Congress-GFP alliance are projected to win 13-17 seats. Interestingly, in the 2017 Assembly election, Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 17 seats whereas BJP had won 13 seats. On the other hand, AAP is likely to open its account in the state for the first time ever with the possibility of bagging 2-6 seats. TMC-MGP too can garner 2-4 seats. Others which might include Independents or candidates put by parties such as NCP and Shiv Sena might get up to 4 seats.

Party/Alliance Seat projection BJP 13-17 Congress-GFP 13-17 AAP 2-6 TMC-MGP 2-4 Others 0-4

Vote share:

While BJP is projected to win 29% of the votes, the Congress-led alliance is likely to garner a vote share of 28.2% of the votes. With P-MARQ giving a vote share of 15.5% to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, there is a possibility of a change in the dynamics of Goa politics which has traditionally been a binary contest between Congress and BJP. Meanwhile, the TMC-MGP tie-up can get 10.1%.

Party/Alliance Vote share BJP 29% Congress-GFP 28.2% AAP 15.5% TMC-MGP 10.1% Others 17.2%

2017 election result

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.

In the next few months, Deputy CM in the Parrikar Cabinet- Sudin Dhavalikar and Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet. On the other hand, BJP consolidated its position after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on 10 July 2019. The spate of defections increased in the run-up to the 2022 polls with two BJP MLAs defecting to TMC and Congress respectively.

AAP & TMC seek inroads in Goa

With an aim to make inroads in the Goa election, top AAP leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia campaigned in the state on numerous occasions. Some of its key promises include 300 units of free electricity per month, waiver of all pending power bills, 24/7 uninterrupted power supply, free electricity for farmers, monthly unemployment allowance of Rs.3000, Rs.1000 monthly allowance for every adult woman and reservation of 80% of private jobs for locals. It announced activist and advocate Amit Palekar as its CM face for the polls.

Similarly, TMC stepped up its election campaign with posters featuring TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's photo and the slogan 'Gonychi Navi Sakal' (Goa's new dawn) being put across the state. Moreover, it riled Congress by inducting several of its leaders including ex-CM Luizinho Faleiro. The Sonia Gandhi-led party in turn accused TMC and AAP of trying to divide "secular votes" in Goa to indirectly help BJP.

Here are some of the key seats:

Sanquelim: A crucial constituency, Sanquelim witnessed incumbent CM Pramod Sawant seeking re-election. It is pertinent to note that both the Union Home Minister and ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi campaigned in this seat. Interestingly, Sawant commenced his electoral journey with a loss in the 2008 by-election to the Pale constituency. However, he gained instant success by switching to Sanquelim, a seat that he has held since 2012. In the previous election, he defeated Dharmesh Saglani of Congress by a narrow margin of 2,131 votes.

Fatorda: Congress ally Goa Forward Party's president Vijai Sardesai is eyeing a third consecutive win from this seat. Sardesai served as the Deputy CM in the BJP government until being sacked by Pramod Sawant mid-term. BJP fielded Damodar Naik who lost to the GFP chief by a mere 1,334 votes in the 2017 election. Even as TMC had fielded former CM Luizinho Faleiro from the seat, he withdrew his candidature after being reportedly miffed at being not nominated from Navelim, a seat won by him 7 times. Finally, TMC gave the ticket to young lawyer Seoula Vaz.

Benaulim: Veteran leader Churchill Alemao is seeking another term from Benaulim but on a TMC ticket this time. He was the lone NCP MLA in the Assembly who merged the state Legislative Party with TMC in December 2021, thereby becoming a member of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. A septuagenarian politician, he has also served as the Chief Minister for 18 days in 1990 besides being a Lok Sabha MP and legislator for multiple terms. He faced a challenge from AAP's Venzy Viegas, Antonio Dias of Congress and BJP's Damodar Bandodkar.

Here are some of the crucial electoral battles:

Panaji: Atanasio Monserrate (BJP) vs Utpal Parrikar (Independent)

A BJP bastion, Panaji has become a battle of prestige for the party after ex-Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar decided to contest as an Independent. After the untimely death of his father, Utpal Parrikar had made public his desire to contest the 2019 by-election in Panaji. However, BJP gave the ticket to Sidharth Kuncalienker and ended up losing to Congress for the first time since 1994.

Ironically, the winning Congress candidate Atanasio Monserrate switched allegiance to BJP along with 9 other party colleagues just a few months later. Rebuffing the JP Nadda-led party's offer to contest from some other seat, Utpal Parrikar took on Monserrate who contested on a BJP ticket. Even as Shiv Sena's Shailendra Velingkar withdrew his candidature in Parrikar's support, Congress' Elvis Gomes and AAP's Valmiki Naik remained in the poll fray.

Margao: Digambar Kamat (Congress) vs Manohar Ajgaonkar (BJP)

Margao saw a fascinating contest with BJP pitting Goa Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar against Congress veteran Digambar Kamat. While the latter has held this seat since 1994, Ajgaonkar is the sitting MLA from Pernem. Perceived as a possible CM face, Kamat is the only current legislator of the Sonia Gandhi-led party to contest the 2022 Goa polls on a Congress ticket as most of his colleagues switched allegiance to BJP. The other contenders are TMC's Mahesh Amonkar and Lincoln Vaz of AAP.

Calangute: Michael Lobo (Congress) vs Joseph Sequeira (BJP)

A two-time MLA from Calangute, Michael Lobo was a Minister in the Pramod Sawant-led government until January when he resigned from the Cabinet as well as BJP. While Lobo accused BJP of sidelining those close to late BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar, the CM asserted that the former jumped ship as the party was not willing to give a poll ticket to his wife. While Lobo contested from Calangute on a Congress ticket this time, his wife Delilah was nominated from the Siolim constituency. On the other hand, BJP named former Sarpanch Joseph Sequeira as its candidate.