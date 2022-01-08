In a major blow to the Indian National Congress party, several members associated with the party including former Congress State General Secretary and Chairperson of Mormugao Municipality, Saifullah Khan have joined Goa Trinamool Congress on Saturday. According to Republic TV's exclusive report, around 15 Goa Congress leaders along with Khan have ventured into Trinamool Congress in the presence of Lok Sabha MP and AITC Goa in-charge, Mahua Moitra.

This came shortly after Goa Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Rakhi Prabhudessai Naik also resigned from her post and later joined TMC in the presence of Moitra on January 6, 2022. The jump of such a huge number of party members just months before the Assembly polls may play a major role in weakening the Congress' hold in the coastal state.

Earlier in December, three-time MLA from South Goa's Curtorim constituency, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco also resigned from the party and joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata followed by many other Congress leaders who have also joined hands with TMC.

Trinamool Congress heads towards a possible alliance for defeating BJP in poll-bound Goa

While a series of Congress leaders have tendered their resignation and joined Trinamool Congress, the party has also hinted at a possible alliance with opposition parties in Goa so as to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming polls in the coastal state.

Speaking on the same, party MP Mahua Moitra through a Twitter post stated that the party will do anything possible to defeat BJP in Goa. "Rest assured, we the AITC will do everything possible to defeat BJP in Goa," she added.

Rest assured, we the AITC will do everything possible to defeat BJP in Goa- @Goaforwardparty , @INCGoa@AITC4Goa and #MGP. @Mamataofficial has done it in past & will not shy away from walking extra mile in Goa too. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 7, 2022

Trinamool Congress being the latest one to venture into Goa's political space has expanded its reach with the joining of several leaders from the Congress and the Goa Forward Party. The party is yet to announce its candidates.

Image: Republic World