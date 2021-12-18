Last Updated:

'Death knell for immoral govt | Goa Forward Party-Congress Announce Alliance Ere 2022 Polls To 'liberate' State From BJP

Goa Forward Party President has also claimed that the alliance with Congress ahead of Goa polls will act as a death knell for the ruling BJP in the state.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Goa Forward Party, Congress, Goa polls

Image: ANI/PTI


In a key political update, Goa Forward Party and Congress have announced their alliance for the upcoming Goa Polls. In a tweet, Goa Forward Party claimed that the alliance with Congress is a 'death knell for the immoral and corrupt BJP'. In a statement, Forward Party President Vijay Sardesai said the alliance 'will re-liberate Goa from these elected autocracies'. The coastal state, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab go to the polls in February 2022.

Goa Forward Party & Congress alliance for assembly elections:

Congress' promises in Goa

Last week, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Goa and promised 30% of the new government jobs for females if her party forms the government in the state. Addressing 'Priyadarshini'- a women's convention at Costa Ground in Goa on December 10, she contended that the BJP dispensation had a very myopic idea of its responsibilities towards women. On this occasion, she stressed the need to make women independent and highlighted the Congress roadmap for women empowerment. 

READ | Goa polls: BJP sees 1st exit in current Assembly tenure as MLA Alina Saldanha joins AAP

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also remarked, "BJP's ideology is anti-women. The ideology of BJP will never want a woman to be capable. When their leaders talk to you and see their schemes for women, what do you see? You got one gas cylinder free and some money and they think that their responsibility towards women is over. They do not understand that the biggest responsibility is to make people capable and independent." 

READ | Goa polls: Major boost to TMC as 40 prominent grassroots leaders join party in single day

Political parties step up ahead of Goa polls

Meanwhile, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal led AAP has also launched their political campaigns to come in power in the state. On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Goa Forward Party (GFP), NCP, MGB to take on the BJP. However, the grand old party suffered a jolt last week after one more MLA tendered his resignation in the poll-bound state. There is additional speculation that surfaced after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut revealed that his party is mulling an alliance with Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Goa. This prospect came up for discussion during his hour-long discussion with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital in December. Speaking to the media after the meeting, he stated that they talked about the overall political situation in India especially Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra.

READ | 'Congress leaders are keyboard warriors, confined to Twitter & FB': TMC fires fresh salvo
READ | Ahead of Goa polls, lone NCP MLA merges party's legislative wing with TMC
READ | Goa polls: NCP's lone MLA Churchill Alemao merges party's legislative unit with TMC
Tags: Goa Forward Party, Congress, GFP
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND