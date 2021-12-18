In a key political update, Goa Forward Party and Congress have announced their alliance for the upcoming Goa Polls. In a tweet, Goa Forward Party claimed that the alliance with Congress is a 'death knell for the immoral and corrupt BJP'. In a statement, Forward Party President Vijay Sardesai said the alliance 'will re-liberate Goa from these elected autocracies'. The coastal state, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab go to the polls in February 2022.

Goa Forward Party & Congress alliance for assembly elections:

We've said in the past that on the eve of Goa's 60th Liberation Day, we'll give you an alliance that will re-liberate Goa from these elected autocracies: Vijay Sardesai, Goa Forward Party president



Goa Forward Party & Congress announce their alliance ahead of #GoaElections2022

TOTAL LIBERATION OF #GOA. Our alliance with the @INCGoa is the death knell for the immoral and corrupt @BJP4Goa, and a fitting answer to the part time parties who're here to promote their own leaders and satisfy their national ambitions at the cost of #Goa!

Congress' promises in Goa

Last week, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Goa and promised 30% of the new government jobs for females if her party forms the government in the state. Addressing 'Priyadarshini'- a women's convention at Costa Ground in Goa on December 10, she contended that the BJP dispensation had a very myopic idea of its responsibilities towards women. On this occasion, she stressed the need to make women independent and highlighted the Congress roadmap for women empowerment.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also remarked, "BJP's ideology is anti-women. The ideology of BJP will never want a woman to be capable. When their leaders talk to you and see their schemes for women, what do you see? You got one gas cylinder free and some money and they think that their responsibility towards women is over. They do not understand that the biggest responsibility is to make people capable and independent."

Political parties step up ahead of Goa polls

Meanwhile, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal led AAP has also launched their political campaigns to come in power in the state. On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Goa Forward Party (GFP), NCP, MGB to take on the BJP. However, the grand old party suffered a jolt last week after one more MLA tendered his resignation in the poll-bound state. There is additional speculation that surfaced after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut revealed that his party is mulling an alliance with Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Goa. This prospect came up for discussion during his hour-long discussion with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the national capital in December. Speaking to the media after the meeting, he stated that they talked about the overall political situation in India especially Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra.