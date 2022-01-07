Goa Govt Confers 'lifelong' Cabinet Status On 11-time MLA Pratapsingh Rane; Congress Balks

Ahead of the Assembly election, the Goa government accorded the "lifetime" Cabinet status to 11-time MLA and Congress poll candidate Pratapsingh Rane. Winning every successive election from 1972, he became Congress' first Chief Minister in Goa in 1980 and served in the top post five more times thereafter. While he was recently named as the party's candidate from the Poriem constituency, speculation is rife that he might do a rethink after his son Vishwajit Rane asked him to "retire gracefully". Otherwise, the latter revealed that he will fight the election from Poriem and defeat the former CM.

After winning the 2017 polls on a Congress ticket, Vishwajit Rane immediately jumped ship to BJP and was re-elected from the Valpoi seat. Reacting to the decision of the Pramod Sawant-led government, the Goa Health Minister said, "There is no greater way to honour his 50 years of public service as Chief Minister, Speaker, and MLA. This is a very special gesture, I thank Hon’ble CM Dr Pramod Sawant for having conferred this recognition on my father. On behalf of the people of Sattari and Usgao, I express my gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister and the entire cabinet."

Crying foul over this move, AICC Goa polls in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao remarked, "Is it even allowed in the Constitution? Why indulge in these gimmicks for political benefits? Why use the most respected Sri Prathapsingh Raneji as a pawn for their cheap political stunts? The desperate tactics of BJP are shameful."

The political situation in Goa

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of three MGP MLAs, three GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on March 17, 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.

Deputy CM in the Parrikar Cabinet, Sudin Dhavalikar, and Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet in the next month. On the other hand, BJP consolidated its position after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on July 10, 2019. Both AAP and TMC are also seeking to make inroads in the state in the wake of a weakened Congress state unit.

