Goa has rejected outsiders: Vishwajit Rane

Panaji, Mar 10 (PTI) BJP leader Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said the people of Goa have rejected “power-hungry outsiders".

Rane won from Valpoi assembly constituency while his party had won at least 20 seats by evening after counting of votes for Assembly elections began.

“This is a victory of prime minister Narendra Modi, party president J P Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and all BJP leaders including our state leaders,” Rane told reporters here.

The BJP worked as a team due to which the victory was possible, he added.

Without naming the Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress, Rane said "power-hungry" outsiders tried to mislead the people of Goa but the voters rejected them.

The AAP has won two seats. PTI RPS KRK KRK

