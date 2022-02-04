Goa: Kejriwal Keeps Doors Open To Congress For Post-poll Alliance: 'If Any MLAs Remain..'

Days after AAP candidates took an 'anti-defection' oath, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday, kept his dorrs open to Congress for a post-poll alliance in Goa. When asked by a reporter in a Goa press conference, Kejriwal said that if any MLAs remain in Congress after polls, he will think about a post-poll alliance. Incidentally, Kejriwal ran a 49-day government in Delhi in 2013 with Congress' outside support. Goa, along with Uttarakhand will go to polls in a single-phase on February 14. Results are to be announced on March 10.

"If Congress has any MLAs left then we will think about it. They all will go to BJP within 24 hours," said Kejriwal. The Delhi CM is in the coastal state to issue AAP's 8-point promise to the SC community. Kejriwal promised - a Tribal sub-budget, filling 3000 vacant jobs, implement Forest Rights Act, 12.5% Reservation in Assembly, free healthcare, free education, ₹1000/month per woman, 3000/month until employment to the SC community.

Recently, both Congress and AAP candidates took 'anti-defection' oath vowing to switch sides post-elections. A week ago, Congress candidates took a "pledge" of loyalty towards the people of the state and the party and are set to repeat the pledge in Rahul Gandhi's presence. Similarly, AAP, which has often highlighted how the Goa CLP merged with BJP to form the govt, made all its 40 candidates sign affidavits promising that they will not indulge in corruption or defect, in Kejriwal's presence.

AAP has declared Amit Palekar as the party's CM face. Picking Palekar - an advocate by profession, Kejriwal claimed that the Bhandari community who were hurt at being ignored in Goa was included now. Sources state that Palekar's recent hunger strike has gained a lot of traction, tipping the scales in his favour. Palekar had staged an indefinite hunger strike to save old Goa's heritage site where an illegal construction was being built. Palekar - a social activist from St Cruz joined the Aam Aadmi Party in October 2021.

AAP has been aggressively campaigning in Goa, promising a Delhi-like model - free electricity, free healthcare, women allowance, farm loan waiver, free religious trips. Similarly, TMC too has been eyeing too make inroads in the state, inducting popular leaders like Leander Paes, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, TMC has promised out Bengal-like schemes in Goa. On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Goa Forward Party (GFP), NCP, MGB to take on the BJP. In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house. Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, was reduced to five legislators.