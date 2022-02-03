Goa: Kejriwal Requests Workers Of BJP, Congress To 'ignore' Their Parties & Vote For AAP

Delhi Chief Minister and National Convener of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal has expressed that workers and leaders of BJP, Congress and other parties need not leave their parties and join AAP. This comes ahead of the Goa Assembly elections wherein many leaders have jumped ship to join other parties. However, Kejriwal has requested workers and leaders of other parties to vote for the AAP in the upcoming polls. He went on to request that they should "ignore" their party this time.

"Vote for broom (AAP symbol) in this Assembly election for the sake of the future of your children & Goa. Please ignore your party this time," said Arvind Kejriwal

Workers of BJP, Congress & other parties need not leave their parties & join AAP. But I have a request: vote for broom (AAP symbol) in this Assembly election for the sake of the future of your children & Goa. Please ignore your party this time: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Goa pic.twitter.com/24nyfEW5Dy — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

Kejriwal has exuded confidence that his party will come to power in the coastal state. Speaking to ANI, he slammed the incumbent Goa government helmed by BJP's Pramod Sawant. The Delhi CM alleged that the Goa government is embroiled in scams and that MLAs are corrupt. He also asserted that the Congress and BJP have no agenda for Goa.

The current Goa govt is embroiled in scams. MLAs are corrupt. Ministers involved in labour scam, job scam... AAP has a vision for the state's development. While Congress, BJP have no agenda...For the 1st time, an honest party is coming into the state: AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/lRocLkOCc4 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

'Not voting for AAP is indirectly polling for BJP': Arvind Kejriwal

Earlier on Wednesday, Arvind Kejriwal avered that people of Goa have only two options - to vote for an "honest" AAP or indirectly vote for the BJP that has fielded its candidates on a Congress ticket. The AAP chief has claimed that the saffron party has sent its candidates to Congress to gain catholic votes following which they will be called back to the party to form government in Goa.

"BJP has fielded their candidates on Congress' ticket, like in Salcete area so that they can join BJP later. People need to be aware that if they're not voting for AAP, they're indirectly voting for BJP," said Arvind Kejriwal

Goa Assembly Elections 2022

Goa elections are set to be held in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10. The poll dates were announced by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra at a press conference earlier this month. While the BJP is the ruling party in Goa, it faces opposition from the Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Congress and debutants Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

In 2017, Congress had won 17 seats, while the BJP managed to win 13 seats. However, the saffron party staked claim to form the government with the support of 3 GFP MLAs, 3 MGP MLAs and two independents and an NCP legislator under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. After he passed away on 17 March 2019, then Assembly speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him as the Chief Minister.