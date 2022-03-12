Goa: MGP Offers 'unconditional Support' To BJP; Holds Talks With Amit Shah, JP Nadda

As the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form its third consecutive government in Goa, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) offered its 'unconditional support' to the BJP. Senior MGP leader and MLA, Ramakrishna, spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday, hoping to form a coalition government in the state.

"We have offered unconditional support to the BJP. We have supported them to strengthen democracy. I have spoken with Amit Shah and JP Nadda regarding our support to the party," he said.

The MGP which had forged a post-poll alliance with the BJP in 2017, decided to contest alongside Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress this time, amid a strong anti-incumbency wave. However, the results were surprising, as BJP alone secured 20 out of 40 seats, just one short of the majority mark. While TMC failed to open their account, MGP won 2 seats and switched support back to BJP. The saffron party also gained support from three independent MLAs.

As the results were declared, Pramod Sawant accepted the support of independent MLAs, allowing BJP to form a new government in the state. However, the party has not officially accepted MGP's offer yet. Some senior BJP MLAs are reportedly against MGP's return to the alliance.

MLAs including Babush Monserrate, Ravi Naik, Govind Gawade, and Subhash Shirodkar expressed their disappointment with BJP accepting the letter of support given by the MGP. They stated that the party was in alliance with Trinamool Congress and is now joining hands with BJP for the sake of power.

What happened in the 2017 Goa elections?

In the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress had won 17 seats. However, its victory was stalled by the BJP which won just 13 seats. The saffron party formed the government with the support of 3 MGP MLAs, 3 GFP MLAs, two Independents, and an NCP MLA under the leadership of stalwart BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, who resigned as the Defence Minister.

After he passed away on March 17, 2019, then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him as the Chief Minister. Sources in the saffron party have said that Sawant is likely to continue as the Chief Minister.