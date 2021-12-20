Goa MLA Rohan Khaunte Joins BJP; Vows To 'not Allow Goans To Be Treated Like Toys'

Two-time MLA from Porvorim Rohan Khaunte, one of the most intellectually challenging voices in the Opposition in Goa, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with hundreds of followers on Friday in presence of party's Goa in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and party's state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

During his induction, CM Sawant labeled him as a constructive Opposition in the state Assembly who always raised issues for the welfare of the state and Goans. Fadnavis said that with the induction of Khaunte, the BJP had become entirely "efficient" in Goa.

“We had our efficient leaders in the party. Khaunte was the only leader in opposition who was efficient. With his induction, we have all the efficiency by our side,” the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

Praising Khaunte, Fadnavis said that the newly-inducted BJP leader played "people's politics" because of which he won from the Porvorim assembly seat for two terms as an independent. He also assured that BJP will form government in Goa will the majority seats in the assembly polls next year.

On his induction, Khaunte said that he took the decision to join the saffron party after consulting the party members, core groups, Zilla panchayat members, and well-wishers. “I have always taken my decisions in consultation with the party workers and well-wishers and I will continue doing so even in the future,” he said.

'Will not allow Goans to be treated as toys'

He said that the current political situation in Goa had prompted people to come together. "There are parties from outside Goa who are giving slogans like Khel Zhatlo. We are not toys to play with, we will not allow Goans to be treated like toys,” he said.

Khaunte said that he had differences with CM Sawant but they worked towards creating positive changes in Goa. “The political and ideological differences make democracy vibrant,” he said. After induction, Khaunte left for Delhi where he met senior BJP leaders, including party president JP Nadda.

Goa Assembly elections

The Assembly polls in Goa will take place early next year. The upcoming elections will be the first polls after ex-CM Manohar Parrikar's demise who was responsible for forming the BJP government in the state despite Congress emerging as the single largest party with 17 seats in 2017.