Goa Polls 2022: AAP To Make Candidates Sign Affidavits To Avoid Defection & Poaching

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday announced that it would make its Goa Assembly poll candidates sign legal affidavits to prevent defection and poaching later on. Goa, despite being a tiny state, is infamous for political defections, said AAP leader Amit Palekar justifying why the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has taken the decision to stem defections in this manner.

"Goa, despite being a tiny state is notorious for political defections. In order to resolve the problem, the AAP candidates will sign a legal affidavit, promising that they will not quit the party to join another one," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Citing the previous records of Congress MLAs joining the BJP, the AAP leader mentioned that 'there is not a single party in the state that could assure its candidate won't be poached by the saffron party. "There is not a single party in the state, which can assure that its candidate will not join the BJP. In 2019, as many as 10 Congress MLAs had joined the BJP,” he said.

He also shared how several Congress candidates like Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco had joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the run-up to polls. "Another Congress candidate is also likely to join the BJP soon. Such poaching in the state indicates that the ruling BJP has learned that majority wins cannot be achieved,” he added.

According to Palekar, the problem would be solved when AAP candidates sign affidavits. “If a candidate quits AAP and joins another party, they are immediately disqualified as MLAs,” he said. The leader also revealed that the affidavits would be distributed among their voters as well. “If they do so (defect), voters can take legal action against them,” he added.

Goa's political scenario

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House, restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed the government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar. AAP has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro into the party. The Goa Assembly elections are expected to take place in February 2022.

(With agency inputs)