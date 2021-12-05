Goa Polls 2022: Kejriwal Promises Rs 1000 Monthly Allowance To All Women Over 18 Yrs

Making yet another pre-poll promise, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, promised to give Rs 1000 per month to every female over 18 years, if voted to power in Goa. Addressing a press event, Kejriwal said that he would also increase Griha Aadhar allowance from Rs 1500 to Rs 2500/month in Goa. The coastal state, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Punjab goes to polls in February 2022.

Goa: Kejriwal offers Rs 1000 to women over 18 yrs if voted to power

From where will the money come for:



🔹₹1000/month to every woman

🔹Unemployment allowance

🔹FREE Electricity

🔹FREE Tirth Yatra



🔸Goa's Budget: 22,000 Cr

🔸20% Corruption: 4400 Cr

🔸Total Cost of Kejriwal's Guarantee: Less than 1000 Cr



🔸Total Cost of Kejriwal's Guarantee: Less than 1000 Cr

Faced with the Opposition's ire over freebies, Kejriwal claimed that his guarantees would cost only Rs 1000 crore while Goa's yearly budget was Rs 22,000 Crores. He added that as corruption amounted to 20% of the budget (Rs 4400 crores), his govt could afford to give ₹1000/month to every woman, Unemployment allowance, free Electricity and free Tirth Yatra. AAP has offered similar freebies both in Uttarakhand and Punjab, where it eyes to make inroads.

In his previous visit ot Goa, Kejriwal announced four guarantees for Auto/Taxi drivers in the state. Kejriwal stated that if AAP is voted to power in the state, his government will form a corporation that will be governed by auto/taxi drivers. The annual fair and other policies will be decided by the drivers themselves. He also assured to compensate medical expenses of drivers in case of an accident and implement a faceless RTO service for their benefits.

Apart from these 'guarantees', AAP has Rs. 3000 unemployment allowance, free visits to holy places like Ram Janambhoomi temple, Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Velankani shrine and Shirdi under the Tirth Yatra scheme. he added that Rs. 5,000 each to families of miners and people from the tourism industry. AAP has also offered free electricity upto 300 units if voted to power.

Goa poll campaign

While AAP is aggressively campaigning in Goa, promising a Delhi-like model, TMC too has been eyeing too make inroads in the state. With popular inductees like Leander Paes, ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Mamata Banerjee is set to embark on her second visit to Goa next week. On the other hand, Congress has joined hands with Goa Forward Party (GFP), NCP, MGB to take on the BJP. In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs merged with the ruling BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house. Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, was reduced to five legislators.