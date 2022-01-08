Goa Polls: AAP Releases 1st List Of Candidates, 2 Ex-BJP Ministers Bag Election Ticket

After mounting a sustained election campaign in an endeavour to make inroads in Goa, AAP released its first list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. It includes at least 4 former BJP members- Vishawajit K Rane, Satyavijay Naik, Alina Saldanha and Mahadev Naik. Vishawajit K Rane who unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Assembly polls from Poriem against veteran Congressman Pratapsingh Rane has been renominated from the same seat.

On the other hand, Satyavijay Naik will fight the polls from Valpoi which is currently represented by Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane. Meanwhile, Anita Saldanha and Mahadev Naik who served as Ministers in BJP-ruled governments have been fielded in Cortalim and Siroda respectively. Taking to Twitter, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, "My best wishes to all the candidates. Goa wants change". In the 2017 polls, AAP not only failed to win a single seat but 38 candidates lost their deposits also.

Here are AAP's promises for Goa polls:

Every family will receive 300 units of free electricity per month. Once this announcement is adopted, 87% of Goa will start getting zero electricity bills

All old/pending bills will be waived off

24/7 uninterrupted power supply

Free electricity for farmers

Goa's youth can get government jobs in a transparent manner

One unemployment youth in every family will get a job

Till the time the unemployed youth doesn't get a job, he will be given a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs.3000

80% of private jobs will be reserved for Goans

Families dependent on tourism will get Rs.5000 per month until they get their job back

Families dependent on mining will get Rs.5000 per month until they get their job back

Skill university will be opened to create jobs

Resumption of the mining industry within 6 months of government formation

Every woman aged above 18 will receive Rs.1000 per month

Political scenario in Goa

In the 2017 Goa Assembly polls, BJP suffered a big blow in the absence of its stalwart leader Manohar Parrikar as it could win only 13 seats in contrast to Congress whose candidates won in 17 constituencies. However, BJP staked claim to form the government with the support of three MGP MLAs, three GFP MLAs, two Independents and an NCP MLA under the leadership of Parrikar who resigned as the Defence Minister. After he passed away on March 17, 2019, the then Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant replaced him.

Deputy CM in the Parrikar Cabinet, Sudin Dhavalikar, and Vijai Sardesai were sacked from the Cabinet in the next month. On the other hand, BJP consolidated its position after 10 Congress MLAs including Chandrakant Kavlekar, Atanasio Monserrate, Jeniffer Monserratte, Francis Silveira, Philip Nery Rodrigues, Cleaofacio Dias, Wilfred Dsa, Nilkant Halarnkar and Isidor Fernandes joined the saffron party on July 10, 2019. Taking advantage of a weakened Congress state unit, even TMC is in the poll fray this time.